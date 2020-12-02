Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY), Altice Usa (ATUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY) and Altice Usa (ATUS) with bullish sentiments.

Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Dave & Busters Entertainment, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Carrols Restaurant Group, Brinker International, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dave & Busters Entertainment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.43, representing a 1.6% upside. In a report issued on November 17, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Altice Usa (ATUS)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on Altice Usa yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.07, close to its 52-week high of $35.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 58.0% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Cogent Comms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altice Usa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.25, which is an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

