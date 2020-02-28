Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Chico’s FAS (CHS), Global Ship Lease (GSL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chico’s FAS (CHS) and Global Ship Lease (GSL) with bullish sentiments.

Chico’s FAS (CHS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on Chico’s FAS today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.3% and a 35.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chico’s FAS with a $6.00 average price target.

Global Ship Lease (GSL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Global Ship Lease today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.9% and a 38.0% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Ship Lease is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

