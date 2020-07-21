Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Cardinal Health (CAH), ArcBest (ARCB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cardinal Health (CAH), ArcBest (ARCB) and Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) with bullish sentiments.

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Merrill Lynch analyst Michael Cherny maintained a Buy rating on Cardinal Health today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.76.

Cherny has an average return of 7.5% when recommending Cardinal Health.

According to TipRanks.com, Cherny is ranked #1478 out of 6806 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cardinal Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.57, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $63.00 price target.

ArcBest (ARCB)

In a report released today, Ken Hoexter from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on ArcBest, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.62, close to its 52-week high of $32.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Hoexter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 53.7% success rate. Hoexter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Kansas City Southern, and Werner Enterprises.

ArcBest has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.67, a -9.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Plains GP Holdings (PAGP)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Plains GP Holdings, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 58.5% success rate. Jenkins covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Holly Energy Partners, Plains All American, and Magellan Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Plains GP Holdings with a $10.75 average price target, which is a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy.

