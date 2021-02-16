Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Calyxt (CLXT), XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Calyxt (CLXT) and XpresSpa Group (XSPA) with bullish sentiments.

Calyxt (CLXT)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Calyxt, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.68.

Burleson has an average return of 162.1% when recommending Calyxt.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #117 out of 7311 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calyxt is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on XpresSpa Group and a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #326 out of 7311 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for XpresSpa Group with a $3.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.