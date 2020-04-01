Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Burlington Stores (BURL), Dollar Tree (DLTR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Burlington Stores (BURL) and Dollar Tree (DLTR) with bullish sentiments.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Nomura analyst Michael Baker maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores yesterday and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $148.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Baker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 54.8% success rate. Baker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Tractor Supply.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Burlington Stores is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $225.40, which is a 38.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on Dollar Tree yesterday and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 63.6% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollar Tree with a $91.31 average price target, which is a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $90.00 price target.

