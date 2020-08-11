Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Bright Horizons (BFAM), WW International (WW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bright Horizons (BFAM), WW International (WW) and Churchill Downs (CHDN) with bullish sentiments.

Bright Horizons (BFAM)

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari maintained a Buy rating on Bright Horizons on July 28 and set a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Mazari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 64.4% success rate. Mazari covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Republic Services, and Waste Connections.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bright Horizons with a $131.40 average price target, which is a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $127.00 price target.

WW International (WW)

In a report issued on July 29, Stephanie Wissink from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on WW International, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 49.6% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, National Vision Holdings, and BuildABear Workshop.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WW International with a $31.75 average price target, a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

In a report issued on July 30, David Katz from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Churchill Downs, with a price target of $161.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $161.41, close to its 52-week high of $167.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.1% and a 45.5% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Monarch Casino & Resort.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Churchill Downs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $154.50.

