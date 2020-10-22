Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Booking Holdings (BKNG), Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) with bullish sentiments.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

In a report released yesterday, Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1702.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 67.6% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Booking Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1963.21, which is a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2000.00 price target.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts, with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 59.9% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wynn Resorts with a $90.77 average price target, a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

