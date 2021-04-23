Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Booking Holdings (BKNG), Equifax (EFX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Equifax (EFX) with bullish sentiments.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings today and set a price target of $2800.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2347.05, close to its 52-week high of $2489.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 74.6% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palantir Technologies, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Zillow Group Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $2566.14 average price target, representing a 9.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2700.00 price target.

Equifax (EFX)

In a report released today, Hamzah Mazari from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Equifax, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $221.41, close to its 52-week high of $226.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Mazari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 73.1% success rate. Mazari covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Waste Management, Bright Horizons, and Clarivate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equifax with a $234.00 average price target, which is a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

