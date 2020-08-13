Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Atreca (BCEL), KushCo Holdings (KSHB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Atreca (BCEL), KushCo Holdings (KSHB) and Spark Networks (LOV) with bullish sentiments.

Atreca (BCEL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Atreca yesterday and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 44.1% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atreca has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.75, implying a 108.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

KushCo Holdings (KSHB)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity downgraded KushCo Holdings to Buy, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.65, close to its 52-week low of $0.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #434 out of 6892 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KushCo Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.50.

Spark Networks (LOV)

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Spark Networks, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 43.4% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and The Meet Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Spark Networks with a $13.25 average price target.

