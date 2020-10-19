Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: AMC Networks (AMCX), ManpowerGroup (MAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AMC Networks (AMCX) and ManpowerGroup (MAN) with bullish sentiments.

AMC Networks (AMCX)

In a report issued on October 15, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on AMC Networks, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.28, close to its 52-week low of $19.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 62.5% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Sirius XM Holdings, and Warner Music Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AMC Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.80.

ManpowerGroup (MAN)

In a report issued on October 16, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on ManpowerGroup, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 67.6% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Manitowoc Company, Caterpillar, and Cummins.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ManpowerGroup is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $85.20.

