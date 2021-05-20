Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: AMC Networks (AMCX), CCL Industries (CCDBF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AMC Networks (AMCX) and CCL Industries (CCDBF) with bullish sentiments.

AMC Networks (AMCX)

RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral maintained a Buy rating on AMC Networks on May 13 and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 70.2% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Warner Music Group, and Sirius XM Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AMC Networks is a Hold with an average price target of $58.00.

CCL Industries (CCDBF)

RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin maintained a Buy rating on CCL Industries on May 13 and set a price target of C$80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.05, close to its 52-week high of $58.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 71.9% success rate. Spracklin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Andlauer Healthcare Group, Canadian National Railway, and TFI International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CCL Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.55, a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$78.00 price target.

