Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: AMC Entertainment (AMC), Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AMC Entertainment (AMC), Blink Charging Co (BLNK) and Telos (TLS) with bullish sentiments.

AMC Entertainment (AMC)

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on AMC Entertainment today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 62.9% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and Cedar Fair.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AMC Entertainment is a Hold with an average price target of $7.13.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

In a report released today, Vikram Bagri from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Blink Charging Co, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Bagri is ranked #4164 out of 7497 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blink Charging Co with a $45.00 average price target.

Telos (TLS)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Telos today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Telos is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.14.

