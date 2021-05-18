Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO), World Wrestling (WWE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO), World Wrestling (WWE) and Quest Resource (QRHC) with bullish sentiments.

ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ALX Oncology Holdings, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 47.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ALX Oncology Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $97.67, a 78.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

World Wrestling (WWE)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to World Wrestling, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, Walt Disney, and Trade Desk.

Currently, the analyst consensus on World Wrestling is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.29.

Quest Resource (QRHC)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Quest Resource, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 56.0% and a 52.1% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quest Resource is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

