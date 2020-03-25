Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Advance Auto Parts (AAP), CVS Health (CVS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Advance Auto Parts (AAP), CVS Health (CVS) and Ross Stores (ROST) with bullish sentiments.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

In a report released today, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Advance Auto Parts, with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.38, close to its 52-week low of $71.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 61.8% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advance Auto Parts with a $142.89 average price target, implying a 72.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CVS Health (CVS)

RBC Capital analyst Anton Hie maintained a Buy rating on CVS Health yesterday and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.35, close to its 52-week low of $51.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #5080 out of 6165 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CVS Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.10.

Ross Stores (ROST)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on Ross Stores today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -41.0% and a 8.1% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ross Stores is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $117.73, which is a 73.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $90.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.