Analysts Are Bullish on Top NA Stocks: Revolve Group (RVLV), Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the NA sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Revolve Group (RVLV), Acreage Holdings (ACRGF) and Peloton Interactive (PTON) with bullish sentiments.

Revolve Group (RVLV)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Revolve Group, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.31, close to its 52-week low of $14.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.3% and a 37.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revolve Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.13, representing a 14.3% upside. In a report issued on February 13, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Buy rating on Acreage Holdings today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.65, close to its 52-week low of $3.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is ranked #4957 out of 5934 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acreage Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.50.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

In a report released yesterday, Laura Martin from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 62.2% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and ViacomCBS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $37.11 average price target, implying a 39.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

