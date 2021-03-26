Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Fission Uranium (FCUUF) and Capstone Mining (CSFFF) with bullish sentiments.

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals, with a price target of C$78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.52.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 55.5% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Star Resources, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wheaton Precious Metals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.92, representing a 38.8% upside. In a report issued on March 12, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Fission Uranium (FCUUF)

In a report released yesterday, Katie Lachapelle from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Fission Uranium, with a price target of C$0.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.46, close to its 52-week high of $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.9% and a 73.3% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Uranium Royalty Corp, Lithium Americas, and Uranium Energy.

Fission Uranium has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.58.

Capstone Mining (CSFFF)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Capstone Mining, with a price target of C$4.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.96, close to its 52-week high of $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 56.1% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capstone Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.58, representing a 22.2% upside. In a report issued on March 22, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$5.50 price target.

