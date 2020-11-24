Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF), Berry Global Group (BERY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF), Berry Global Group (BERY) and Barrick Gold (GOLD) with bullish sentiments.

West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Buy rating on West Fraser Timber Co on November 20 and set a price target of C$90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.32, close to its 52-week high of $57.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 69.0% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Mercer International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for West Fraser Timber Co with a $67.08 average price target, implying a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$83.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Berry Global Group (BERY)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Berry Global Group on November 20 and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.22, close to its 52-week high of $57.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 64.2% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Westlake Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Berry Global Group with a $67.88 average price target, representing a 25.1% upside. In a report issued on November 20, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Barrick Gold (GOLD)

In a report released yesterday, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Barrick Gold, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 48.8% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barrick Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.23, implying a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$38.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.