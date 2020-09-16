Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Uranium Energy (UEC), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Uranium Energy (UEC) and Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) with bullish sentiments.

Uranium Energy (UEC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Uranium Energy today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 64.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Uranium Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

Pacific Ethanol (PEIX)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Pacific Ethanol, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.80, close to its 52-week high of $5.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 47.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pacific Ethanol is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

