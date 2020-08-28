Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF), Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF), Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF) and O3 Mining (OQMGF) with bullish sentiments.

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Trulieve Cannabis, with a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trulieve Cannabis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.89, representing a 45.1% upside. In a report issued on August 12, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a price target.

Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF)

In a report released yesterday, Tania Gonsalves from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Burcon Nutrascience, with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.67, close to its 52-week high of $1.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 46.9% success rate. Gonsalves covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Therapeutics, Antibe Therapeutics, and Greenbrook Tms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Burcon Nutrascience is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.45.

O3 Mining (OQMGF)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on O3 Mining, with a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 73.4% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, TMAC Resources, and Argonaut Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on O3 Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.62.

