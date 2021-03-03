Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Steppe Gold (STPGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Steppe Gold (STPGF) with bullish sentiments.

Steppe Gold (STPGF)

In a report issued on February 24, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research reiterated a Buy rating on Steppe Gold, with a price target of C$4.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 37.0% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as THC Biomed INTL, Newmont Mining, and Monarch Mining.

Steppe Gold has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.46, representing a 76.5% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

