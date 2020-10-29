Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) and Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW) with bullish sentiments.

Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Sherwin-Williams Company on October 27 and set a price target of $795.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $678.66, close to its 52-week high of $725.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 61.4% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Sherwin-Williams Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $761.40, which is a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $750.00 price target.

Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)

In a report released yesterday, Tyler Broda from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Sibanye Stillwater, with a price target of $14.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Broda is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 42.6% success rate. Broda covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Anglogold Ashanti, Anglo American, and Gold Fields.

Sibanye Stillwater has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.75.

