Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), Nutrien (NTR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) and Nutrien (NTR) with bullish sentiments.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

In a report released today, Alex Maroccia from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $235.40, close to its 52-week high of $254.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.4% and a 87.0% success rate. Maroccia covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Fox Factory Holding.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $285.00.

Nutrien (NTR)

In a report issued on April 30, Michael Tupholme from TD Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nutrien, with a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.00, close to its 52-week high of $59.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Tupholme is ranked #1169 out of 7490 analysts.

Nutrien has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.65, implying a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

