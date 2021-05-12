Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Roxgold (ROGFF), GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Roxgold (ROGFF) and GoGold Resources (GLGDF) with bullish sentiments.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report issued on March 9, Ryan Walker from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold, with a price target of C$2.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.77.

Walker has an average return of 64.5% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #541 out of 7501 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roxgold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.09, implying a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Gabriel Gonzalez CFA maintained a Buy rating on GoGold Resources on March 10 and set a price target of C$3.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.20, close to its 52-week high of $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 69.4% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeman Gold Corp., Argonaut Gold, and Revival Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for GoGold Resources with a $3.01 average price target, a 49.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.