Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Revival Gold (RVLGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Revival Gold (RVLGF) with bullish sentiments.

Revival Gold (RVLGF)

In a report issued on December 10, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Revival Gold, with a price target of C$1.45. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.63.

CFA has an average return of 18.0% when recommending Revival Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3190 out of 7170 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Revival Gold with a $1.13 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.