Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Renewable Energy Group (REGI), Gold Resource (GORO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Renewable Energy Group (REGI) and Gold Resource (GORO) with bullish sentiments.

Renewable Energy Group (REGI)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Renewable Energy Group today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 73.0% and a 57.6% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Broadwind Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Renewable Energy Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $106.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Gold Resource (GORO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Gold Resource today and set a price target of $5.25. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 52.1% and a 70.1% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

Gold Resource has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.