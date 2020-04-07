Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Pioneer Natural (PXD), Cenovus Energy (CVE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pioneer Natural (PXD) and Cenovus Energy (CVE) with bullish sentiments.

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

Credit Suisse analyst William Featherston maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural yesterday and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Featherston is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.0% and a 44.4% success rate. Featherston covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Chesapeake Energy, and Whiting Petroleum.

Pioneer Natural has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $107.41, a 32.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

In a report released today, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Cenovus Energy, with a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.75, close to its 52-week low of $1.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -36.3% and a 20.7% success rate. Gupta covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Marathon Petroleum, and Canadian Natural.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cenovus Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.88, representing a 104.9% upside. In a report issued on April 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

