Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Mesabi Shs (MSB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Mesabi Shs (MSB) with bullish sentiments.

Mesabi Shs (MSB)

Dawson James analyst Jason Kolbert maintained a Buy rating on Mesabi Shs on January 22 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolbert has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.5% and a 39.1% success rate. Kolbert covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sorrento Therapeutics, AzurRx BioPharma, and Prophase Labs.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mesabi Shs is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.