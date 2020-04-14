Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Matador Resources (MTDR), Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Matador Resources (MTDR) and Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) with bullish sentiments.

Matador Resources (MTDR)

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on Matador Resources today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.38, close to its 52-week low of $1.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -40.4% and a 15.2% success rate. Grampp covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sundance Energy Australia, Lonestar Resources US, and Northern Oil And Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Matador Resources with a $9.36 average price target.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is ranked #5980 out of 6408 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argonaut Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.23, a 130.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.00 price target.

