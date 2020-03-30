Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Magellan Midstream (MMP), Halliburton (HAL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Magellan Midstream (MMP) and Halliburton (HAL) with bullish sentiments.

Magellan Midstream (MMP)

In a report issued on March 27, Elvira Scotto from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Magellan Midstream, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 58.3% success rate. Scotto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Midstream Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Oasis Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Magellan Midstream is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $52.40, implying a 57.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $43.00 price target.

Halliburton (HAL)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Halliburton on March 27 and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.39, close to its 52-week low of $4.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -19.6% and a 26.8% success rate. Hallead covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Halliburton has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.08.

