Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Linde (LIN), Livent (LTHM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Linde (LIN) and Livent (LTHM) with bullish sentiments.

Linde (LIN)

In a report released today, Peter Spengler from DZ BANK AG maintained a Buy rating on Linde. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $249.93.

Spengler has an average return of 13.9% when recommending Linde.

According to TipRanks.com, Spengler is ranked #1539 out of 7329 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $293.64 average price target, implying a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR255.00 price target.

Livent (LTHM)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Livent today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Exxon Mobil.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Livent is a Hold with an average price target of $18.92.

