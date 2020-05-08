Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Hudbay Minerals (HBM), Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hudbay Minerals (HBM) and Sandstorm Gold (SAND) with bullish sentiments.

Hudbay Minerals (HBM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Hudbay Minerals yesterday and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 49.1% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hudbay Minerals with a $3.41 average price target.

Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sandstorm Gold, with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.56, close to its 52-week high of $8.69.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 74.6% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sandstorm Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.89, representing a -5.5% downside. In a report issued on April 23, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.25 price target.

