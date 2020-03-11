Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Hallador Energy Company (HNRG), Pretium Resources (PVG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) and Pretium Resources (PVG) with bullish sentiments.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Hallador Energy Company today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.11, close to its 52-week low of $0.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.5% and a 34.9% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, CONSOL Coal Resources, and Peabody Energy Comm.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hallador Energy Company with a $5.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pretium Resources (PVG)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Graf from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Pretium Resources, with a price target of $17.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.42, close to its 52-week low of $6.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.7% and a 24.6% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

Pretium Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.68, a 49.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.