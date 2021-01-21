Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Golden Star Resources (GSS), Ero Copper (ERRPF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Golden Star Resources (GSS), Ero Copper (ERRPF) and Denison Mines (DNN) with bullish sentiments.

Golden Star Resources (GSS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Golden Star Resources today and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.70.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 66.3% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Golden Star Resources with a $6.01 average price target, representing a 66.0% upside. In a report issued on January 11, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ero Copper (ERRPF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Ero Copper yesterday and set a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.00, close to its 52-week high of $18.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 61.1% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Ero Copper has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.10, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

Denison Mines (DNN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle maintained a Buy rating on Denison Mines yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.73, close to its 52-week high of $0.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Lithium Americas, Fission Uranium, and NexGen Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Denison Mines with a $0.85 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.