Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Fury Gold Mines (FURY), Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fury Gold Mines (FURY) and Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) with bullish sentiments.

Fury Gold Mines (FURY)

Laurentian Bank of Canada analyst Barry Allan initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Fury Gold Mines today and set a price target of $3.35. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.34, close to its 52-week low of $1.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Allan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.7% and a 38.2% success rate. Allan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as TMAC Resources, Marathon Gold, and Jaguar Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fury Gold Mines with a $3.39 average price target.

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

Baader Bank analyst Markus Mayer maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG today and set a price target of EUR123.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $120.75.

Mayer has an average return of 21.9% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayer is ranked #1600 out of 7117 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $114.91 average price target, representing a -6.1% downside. In a report issued on November 17, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR93.00 price target.

