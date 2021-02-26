Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Freeman Gold Corp. (FMANF), Capstone Mining (CSFFF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Freeman Gold Corp. (FMANF), Capstone Mining (CSFFF) and Verano Holdings (VRNOF) with bullish sentiments.

Freeman Gold Corp. (FMANF)

In a report issued on December 16, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Freeman Gold Corp., with a price target of C$1.10. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.40.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 38.5% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as GoGold Resources, Argonaut Gold, and Revival Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Freeman Gold Corp. with a $0.87 average price target.

Capstone Mining (CSFFF)

In a report issued on January 19, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Capstone Mining, with a price target of C$3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.25, close to its 52-week high of $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 61.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capstone Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.31, which is a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.25 price target.

Verano Holdings (VRNOF)

In a report issued on February 17, Andrew Semple from Echelon Wealth Partners assigned a Buy rating to Verano Holdings, with a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 176.1% and a 93.0% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fire & Flower Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Verano Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.96.

