Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM), Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM), Centerra Gold (CAGDF) and Marathon Gold (MGDPF) with bullish sentiments.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

PI Financial analyst Chris Thompson maintained a Buy rating on Fortuna Silver Mines yesterday and set a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.04, close to its 52-week high of $7.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.1% and a 60.0% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Pan American Silver, and SilverCrest Metals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortuna Silver Mines is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.40, representing a 16.2% upside. In a report issued on October 19, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

In a report released yesterday, Bryce Adams from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Centerra Gold, with a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 67.4% success rate. Adams covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Torex Gold Resources, and Largo Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerra Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.05, which is a 50.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

Marathon Gold (MGDPF)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Stanley from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Gold, with a price target of C$2.85. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 63.2% success rate. Stanley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as SilverCrest Metals, Teranga Gold, and Roxgold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Gold with a $2.70 average price target, which is a 52.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.75 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.