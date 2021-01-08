Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF) with bullish sentiments.

Fire & Flower Holdings (FFLWF)

In a report issued on December 2, Justin Keywood from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Fire & Flower Holdings, with a price target of C$1.85. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.70.

Keywood has an average return of 14.5% when recommending Fire & Flower Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #520 out of 7196 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fire & Flower Holdings with a $1.42 average price target, a 91.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 15, Echelon Wealth Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.75 price target.

