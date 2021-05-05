Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Denison Mines (DNN), B2Gold (BTG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Denison Mines (DNN), B2Gold (BTG) and Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) with bullish sentiments.

Denison Mines (DNN)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Katie Lachapelle maintained a Buy rating on Denison Mines yesterday and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Lachapelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 55.9% and a 76.3% success rate. Lachapelle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Uranium Royalty Corp, Lithium Americas, and Fission Uranium.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Denison Mines is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.51.

B2Gold (BTG)

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on B2Gold, with a price target of C$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.95.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 67.6% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

B2Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.18, which is a 42.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.40 price target.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold, with a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 64.6% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, New Found Gold Corp, and Battle North Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argonaut Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.32, which is a 44.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Echelon Wealth Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.75 price target.

