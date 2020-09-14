Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Coeur Mining (CDE), Gevo (GEVO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coeur Mining (CDE) and Gevo (GEVO) with bullish sentiments.

Coeur Mining (CDE)

Noble Financial analyst Mark Reichman upgraded Coeur Mining to Buy today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 39.2% success rate. Reichman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Panther Silver, Endeavour Silver, and Comstock Mining.

Coeur Mining has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.35.

Gevo (GEVO)

Noble Financial analyst Poe Fratt maintained a Buy rating on Gevo today and set a price target of $2.05. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.84, close to its 52-week low of $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Fratt has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -16.2% and a 31.6% success rate. Fratt covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Energy Services of America, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Gevo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.53, implying a 298.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

