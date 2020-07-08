Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), Vale SA (VALE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) and Vale SA (VALE) with bullish sentiments.

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

In a report issued on July 6, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -15.9% and a 34.0% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cleveland-Cliffs with a $5.96 average price target.

Vale SA (VALE)

In a report issued on July 6, Edward Sterck from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vale SA, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Sterck is ranked #6474 out of 6759 analysts.

Vale SA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.70, representing a 27.3% upside. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

