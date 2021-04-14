Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Berry Global Group (BERY), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Berry Global Group (BERY), Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and Avantor (AVTR) with bullish sentiments.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Buy rating on Berry Global Group yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.36, close to its 52-week high of $63.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 66.2% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Berry Global Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.33, which is a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Buy rating on Kirkland Lake Gold yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 49.7% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Sandstorm Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kirkland Lake Gold with a $49.69 average price target, implying a 36.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$70.00 price target.

Avantor (AVTR)

In a report issued on April 12, Anton Hie from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Avantor, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.97, close to its 52-week high of $33.28.

Hie has an average return of 54.3% when recommending Avantor.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #1014 out of 7448 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avantor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.57, a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

