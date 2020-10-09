Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Aspen Aerogels (ASPN), Linde (LIN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) and Linde (LIN) with bullish sentiments.

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

Northland Securities analyst Jeff Grampp maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Aerogels today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -33.3% and a 18.3% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aspen Aerogels with a $10.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Linde (LIN)

In a report released yesterday, Jeffrey Zekauskas from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Linde. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $237.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Zekauskas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 64.0% success rate. Zekauskas covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Minerals Technologies, and Berry Global Group.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $280.79, a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR235.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.