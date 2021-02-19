Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Aspen Aerogels (ASPN), Gevo (GEVO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN), Gevo (GEVO) and Marrone Bio (MBII) with bullish sentiments.

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Aspen Aerogels, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.31, close to its 52-week high of $26.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.2% and a 55.9% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and Plug Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aspen Aerogels is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.33.

Gevo (GEVO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal reiterated a Buy rating on Gevo today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 78.5% and a 58.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Broadwind Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gevo with a $17.00 average price target.

Marrone Bio (MBII)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on Marrone Bio yesterday and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.60, close to its 52-week high of $2.90.

Burleson has an average return of 115.0% when recommending Marrone Bio.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #119 out of 7329 analysts.

Marrone Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.17, a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Aegis Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.50 price target.

