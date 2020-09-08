Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Argonaut Gold (ARNGF) with bullish sentiments.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Gabriel Gonzalez CFA initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold on August 31 and set a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.03.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #1355 out of 6841 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argonaut Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.12, representing a 62.5% upside. In a report issued on August 17, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

