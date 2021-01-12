Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Argonaut Gold (ARNGF), Osino Resources (OSIIF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF), Osino Resources (OSIIF) and High Tide (HITIF) with bullish sentiments.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Gabriel Gonzalez CFA maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold yesterday and set a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.08.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3176 out of 7210 analysts.

Argonaut Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.97, implying an 87.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Cormark Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

Osino Resources (OSIIF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Ryan Walker reiterated a Buy rating on Osino Resources yesterday and set a price target of C$2.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.02.

Walker has an average return of 12.3% when recommending Osino Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Walker is ranked #724 out of 7210 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Osino Resources with a $1.80 average price target.

High Tide (HITIF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Andrew Semple maintained a Buy rating on High Tide on January 8 and set a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.21, close to its 52-week high of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Semple is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 146.9% and a 97.0% success rate. Semple covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fire & Flower Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, and Trulieve Cannabis.

High Tide has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.47.

