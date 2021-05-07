Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Albemarle (ALB), Ball (BLL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Albemarle (ALB), Ball (BLL) and Pretium Resources (PVG) with bullish sentiments.

Albemarle (ALB)

BMO Capital analyst Joel Jackson maintained a Buy rating on Albemarle today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $157.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 65.7% success rate. Jackson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Yara International, and Intrepid Potash.

Albemarle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.47, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Ball (BLL)

In a report released today, Mark Wilde from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ball, with a price target of $107.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 72.3% success rate. Wilde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ball is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.00, a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $113.00 price target.

Pretium Resources (PVG)

In a report released today, Andrew Mikitchook from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pretium Resources, with a price target of $18.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Mikitchook is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 61.4% success rate. Mikitchook covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Osisko Mining, and Victoria Gold.

Pretium Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.37, implying a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

