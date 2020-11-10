Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE), Allakos (ALLK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) and Allakos (ALLK) with bullish sentiments.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 44.1% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Taiwan Liposome Company.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, which is a 230.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Allakos (ALLK)

In a report released today, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Allakos, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $104.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 57.9% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allakos is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $140.50.

