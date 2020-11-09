Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Xencor (XNCR), Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Xencor (XNCR) and Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) with bullish sentiments.

Xencor (XNCR)

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Xencor today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 39.7% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Neoleukin Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Xencor with a $50.00 average price target, implying a 25.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Leerink Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Seres Therapeutics, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.24, close to its 52-week high of $36.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 41.3% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seres Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.50, which is a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

