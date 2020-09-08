Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: Xencor (XNCR), FibroGen (FGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Xencor (XNCR) and FibroGen (FGEN) with bullish sentiments.

Xencor (XNCR)

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Buy rating on Xencor today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 46.3% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Revolution Medicines.

Xencor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.00.

FibroGen (FGEN)

In a report released today, Geoff Porges from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on FibroGen, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 45.1% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Pandion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FibroGen is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $77.67, implying an 80.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

