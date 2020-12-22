Analysts Are Bullish on Top Healthcare Stocks: VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE), Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) and Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) with bullish sentiments.

VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on VYNE Therapeutics, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.85, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.7% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

VYNE Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

Noble Financial analyst Ahu Demir maintained a Buy rating on Onconova Therapeutics today and set a price target of $0.46. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.36, close to its 52-week low of $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Demir is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 42.0% success rate. Demir covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, and Dyadic International.

Onconova Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.46.

